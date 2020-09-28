7 Months On, SC To Hear Habeas Corpus Plea Seeking Release Of Mehbooba Mufti Tomorrow

After a gap of nearly 7 months, the Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the petition filed by Iltija Mufti seeking the release of her mother and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. This comes a few days after Iltija moved the apex court again seeking to modify her petition challenging the detention of the PDP chief. She has requested the inclusion of additional grounds of challenge and prayers after the J&K administration extended her mother's detention under the PSA on May 5 and July 31.

Originally filed in February, Iltija Mufti's petition was listed for hearing on March 18. However, the matter was not heard owing to the COVID-induced restrictions. Seeking an early hearing on her habeas corpus petition, she had highlighted that the J&K administration had not responded despite being issued a notice by the apex court on February 26.

Supreme Court to hear a petition tomorrow by Iltija, seeking release of his mother & former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Details of the application

Reiterating the demand for quashing the detention order, Iltija Mufti sought permission for her mother to conduct political activities at her residence including meeting PDP officials and people. According to Iltija Mufti, the former J&K CM was being deliberately kept out of bounds for party people and to carry out her duties as PDP president. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has also demanded appropriate compensation for the "illegal detention" that the PDP chief has suffered and to award the costs of the litigation to the petitioner. Other directions sought from the SC include visitation rights and reinstallation of the landline telephone connection.

Prolonged incarceration

Mehbooba Mufti served as the Chief Minister of J&K for just over two years in an alliance with BJP. However, she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support from the government. Multiple leaders including her and NC's Farooq and Omar Abdullah were detained in August 2019, when a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant.

Additionally, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. In April, she was shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. This was designated as a subsidiary jail by the J&K administration.

