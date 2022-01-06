7 Robbers Arrested With Rs 21 Lakh Of Loot In Ghaziabad

Seven alleged robbers have been arrested with 21.47 lakh rupees and two country-made pistols in their possession, police in Ghaziabad said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly robbed Roop Singh, an employee of Ambala Money Transfer Company of Chandni Chowk on December 28 last year, they said.

Singh was robbed at gunpoint by the accused when he going to handover Rs 40 lakh, given to him by his firm owner Kailash, to one Nasir of Dasna city.

A complaint of robbery was received by police on January 5, SP rural Iraj Raja said.

In his complaint, Singh said he had called Nasir on mobile phone and told him about the delivery of 40 lakh rupees cash.

“When I reached near the flyover of Dasna town in a cab, I called Nasir and told him my location. Within a few minutes two bike-borne persons reached there and one of them introduced himself as Nasir."

“Just to verify his identity I again called on the same mobile number which rang the phone he was carrying,” Singh said.

"I refused to give him the money still saying such a huge amount cannot be counted out in the open."

“He took me on his bike and within a stretch of a few metres five people waylaid our bike and robbed entire cash," Singh said.

The arrested robbers have been identified as Nasir, Imran, Umar, Munavvar, Gulfam, Rizwan and Taufiq.

Three others identified as Hasnain, Shadab and Mota are still at large, Raja said.

