7-year-old Raped And Murdered In Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai; One Accused Arrested

In a horrifying incident, a 7-year-old was found raped and murdered in Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Jayapriya had been missing for the past 2 days and her family had filed a missing complaint on June 30. On Thursday, the police found her body near a pond in Pudukkottai with grievous injuries. The autopsy report has confirmed that the minor girl had been sexually assaulted and murdered.

As per the prima facie evidence, Jayapriya was last accompanied by a neighbour who said that he was taking her to a nearby temple. Her father who is an agricultural labourer expressed his suspicions after she did not return home, after which an official complaint was lodged. The police started their investigation on Wednesday and managed to track down her body near an empty pond outside the village area on Thursday.

Shortly after the investigation, the Pudukottai police arrested 25-year-old Raja in the case. Another accomplice, accused in the case is said to be absconding.

Read: Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 31; Total Lockdown In Chennai Continues Till July 5

Read: Two More Cases Of Police Brutality Emerge From Tamil Nadu Amid Tuticorin Custodial Deaths

Reacting to the incident, DMK President MK Stalin called for the need to end these barbaric acts and said, "Again a girl child! It's really shocking to know that a 7-year-old child was sexually assaulted and found in a pond near Aranthangi with injuries. There is fear about the security of women and children as well. There should be an end to all these barbaric acts," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken up the matter calling the incident "really painful." The commission has also spoken with the SP of Pudukottai district and enquired about the case developments. It has also asked for the investigation to be completed soon. The NCPCR has ensured that the culprit will be brought to justice under the POCSO act and compensation will be given to the family members of the victim.

Read: Tamil Nadu: Another Case Of Alleged Police Brutality From Tenkasi

Read: SHRC Issues Notice To Top Cop Over 'beating Up' Of Minor Boy In Tamil Nadu