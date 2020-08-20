7 Years On, Narendra Dabholkar's Son Laments 'murder Mastermind Not Arrested'

Exactly 7 years after rationalist Dr. Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on a bridge in Pune, his family waits in anticipation for justice. Talking to the media on Thursday, Hamid Dabholkar mentioned that the Central Bureau of Investigation had been probing his father's murder case for the past 6 years. While acknowledging that many people had been arrested, he lamented that the main mastermind behind the dastardly crime had not been apprehended. According to him, the lack of action posed as a threat to freethinkers.

Leader of anti-superstition movement

After leaving his decade-long medical practice, Dr. Dabholkar founded the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS). Besides serving as the editor of the Marathi weekly Sadhana, he was at the forefront of seeking eradication of superstitious activities. He stressed on scientific temperament and equality among various sections of the society.

The MANS was vociferous in its demand that the Maharashtra legislature should create an anti-superstition legislative framework. Owing to this, Dr. Dabhokar faced stringent opposition from various organizations and political parties. 4 months after his murder, the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act was passed.

The murder investigation

The first arrests by Pune Police in the case- Manish Nagori and Vilas Khandelwal were released on bail after a few months and never charge-sheeted. Following the Bombay High Court order in June 2014, the case was transferred to the CBI. As per the agency, the longstanding enmity between Dr. Dabholkar and MANS with Sanatan Sanstha was the motive behind the murder. On June 10, 2016, Dr. Virendrasinh Tawade linked to Sanatan Sanstha was arrested.

While the CBI claimed in its charge sheet filed in September 2016 that Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar were the two assailants who shot Dr. Dabholkar, it contradicted this a few years later. After Sachin Prakashrao Andure and Sharad Kalaskar were caught in August 2018, the agency told the CBI court that they were the shooters. Besides Sanatan Sanstha lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave, the CBI has also arrested Amol Kale, Amit Digwekar, and Rajesh Bangera. While Punalekar is out on bail, 4 accused remain in judicial custody.

