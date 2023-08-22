7-yr-old Sexually Assaulted By 50-year-old Neighbour In Delhi

A seven-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a 50-year-old man in the JJ settlements of Lodhi Colony on Monday, August 21. Following the incident, the mother of the minor got in touch with Delhi Commission for Women, which then worked along with Delhi Police in registering the case.

Subsequently, the accused in this case has been apprehended. The accused has been charged under Sections 376 (AB), 342 of the Indian Penal Code and under the POCSO Act.

As per law enforcement officials the 50-year-old works as an electrician and ironically, has a six-year-old daughter. At present, he is residing with his daughter and his 80-year-old mother. The accused's wife reportedly left him.

"We have registered the case under the following sections and have begun our investigations. We have apprehended the accused in this case and interrogating him for the crime," said Chandan Chadhury Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).