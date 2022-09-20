75 Booked For Holding Gathering Inside Chennai Temple; Leaders Issue Clarification

After BJP leaders along with other party cadres gathered and allegedly delivered a political speech inside a temple's premises on August 31, the Chennai police booked at least 75 people in the matter. According to the sources, an FIR has been filed against BJP councillor Uma Anandan and MR Venkatesh along with 73 others for unlawful assembly after they held a meeting inside Kapaleeshwarar temple in Mylapore without prior permission.

The FIR was registered after it was alleged that the party leaders were trying to launch an initiative that could create issues for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board (HRCEB) of the temple. However, the leaders have denied the claims and have said that the gathering was done to propagate the idea of forging a stronger relationship with the temple.

Following the incident, the temple management filed a complaint against the councillor stating that she did not obtain prior permission from the authorities for the gathering in the temple. However, Uma Anandan told Republic TV that the gathering was not unannounced. "It was a gathering as we wanted to inform the devotees as to how we can all forge a stronger relationship with the temple."

"We all know that Hindusim is an unorganised religion. We just come and pray to god for the things we want. We are unaware of the sampradayas of the temples. So, we tried to educate the devotees through the gathering," she added.

MR Venkatesh, who was also named in the FIR, spoke to Republic and said, "We gathered in the temple because for a very long time we felt that the Hindu devotees are not taking care of the temple administration. We discussed the issue of temples not being cleaned. We wanted individuals to volunteer for cleaning the temples on their own."

"The temple should not only be a divine affair, but it should also be a secular affair. It was therefore that we decided to go to the temple and supplement the efforts of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board (HRCEB)," he added, saying, "No foul language was used in the gathering and it was a very calmly done affair."

Meeting was accused of floating 'Own Your temple' initiative

Following the meeting, it was alleged that the gathering was done to float the idea of "Own Your Temple" initiative which could create issues for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board. However, the BJP councillor stated that no such discussions were made and that the meeting was only about devotees forging a stronger bond with the temple.

Uma Anandan said, "Our aim is for the devotees to get to know more about the temple and establish a stronger relationship. Nothing was discussed about 'Own Your Temple' initiative."