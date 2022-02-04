75% Domicile Reservation In Pvt Jobs: SC Agrees To Hear Haryana's Plea Against HC Order

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Haryana government challenging the orders of the Punjab & Haryana High Court staying the act providing 75% reservation in the private sector for those with state domicile.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made an urgent mentioning before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices A S Bopana and Hima Kohli.

Mentioning the matter, the Solicitor General informed the court that he was given 90 seconds to argue the matter after which the Division Bench of the High Court proceeded to admit the petition and stayed an Act of the legislature.

"It's a serious matter and I want to highlight a lot of points," the Solicitor General said while seeking permission to circulate SLP on Monday subject to his placing the order of the High Court on record.

Following the submission, the bench agreed to the request made by the topmost law officer of the government.

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state. The counsel for one of the petitioner's, which had challenged the Act, said the court has granted the interim stay.

The order came as a relief for companies in the state which feel that the law would have a bearing on their future business operations and investments.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force on January 15.

The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

