75th Independence Day: Delhi Police Ramps Up Security; To Install Over 1000 IP-based CCTVs

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police, while stepping up its measures to increase security in the national capital, has decided to install over 1,000 Internet Protocol (IP) based CCTV cameras in and around Red Fort, ANI reported.

As a part of this, while 80% will be CCTV cameras of IP-based 2-megapixel to monitor mostly all the locations, the rest 20% will be cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel to be installed at strategic locations and it will be intimated by DCP concerned at the time of installation. These cameras will be installed at each and every corner of the venue, the official document, cited by ANI, stated.

Concerning its locations, the cameras will be installed in New Delhi District, North District, South-East, Central District, Security Unit, and North West District. A large number of cameras will be installed in the North district and Central district that covers the periphery of Red Fort.

Notably, this came at a time when an alert has been issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) over possible terror attacks to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations in India. Earlier on Thursday, the IB in its alert said that terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) can carry out possible attacks ahead of the big day.

It is pertinent to note that the Delhi Police had already planned to install over 900 CCTV cameras in different parts of the city ahead of the celebrations.

IP cameras will help in live streaming motion detection

The IP-based cameras which will be installed by the Delhi Police are equipped with multiple features like face detection, people movement detection, tripwire, audio detection, intrusion, defocus, and abandoned/missing object. These will also provide a Full HD 1080P live view of the locations and will also share data on a real-time basis for the face recognition server.

These cameras will incorporate a built-in 30X optical, auto-focus zoom lens, and will have 12X digital zoom capability which will help in motion detection live stream. The camera should have inbuilt Infra Red (IR) and cover distances up to 150 metres for better viewing during the night, the document further reads.

