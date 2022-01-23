8-year-old Girl Raped In East Singhbhum, 1 Arrested

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The girl was playing with her friends when the accused, a 40-year-old man, took her to the roof of his house and allegedly raped her, they said.

The incident happened in Chakulia police station area of Ghatsila Sub-division on Saturday afternoon, they added.

The girl returned home and narrated the incident, following which her family lodged a police complaint.

Police arrested the accused within hours, an officer said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jamshedpur and her condition is stated to be stable, he said.

