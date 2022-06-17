83 arrested for creating 'nuisance' during welcome rally for bailed criminal

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Eighty-three people have been arrested for allegedly creating public nuisance and hooliganism during a welcome rally for a criminal in Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Friday.

According to police, one Abid Ahmad (37), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension and a criminal of Govindpuri police station, was released on Thursday from Tihar Jail on bail in a case.

Police received input that many notorious associates and criminals will be receiving him and taking out a ‘show off parade’ via Delhi Cantonment area.

Ahmad’s supporters were caught amid their rally creating public nuisance and hooliganism, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The revellers were intercepted at Kirby Palace picket around 10.30 pm. Nineteen four-wheelers and two two-wheelers were impounded and 83 people were arrested, besides one juvenile, who was later released, the DCP said.

Among those arrested, 33 have previous criminal involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and Arms Act, police said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN

