9 Held For Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Airline Job

Faridabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Nine members of a gang were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in an airline, officials said Monday.

Police have recovered Rs 3.22 lakh in cash, 20 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards and a laptop from them, they said.

The accused -- Deepak Singh, Surender Pratap alias Sanju Baba, Manvendra Singh, Ajit Singh, Shivam Singh, Satyam Singh, Vinit Singh, Mohit and Rajat -- are natives of Uttar Pradesh.

They were produced in a court here Monday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to police, main accused Deepak, Manvendra and Ajit were operating a fake call centre from Delhi's Dwarka mor from where they called their potential targets, they said.

Nitish Kumar Agarwal, DCP-NIT Faridabad said Manvendra used to make calls, send emails and issue fake appointment letters.

Some other accused who provided fake bank accounts and SIM cards are still absconding, he said.

Police said the gang was allegedly involved in 18 cases of cheating across the country -- five in Gujarat, four in Uttar Pradesh, three each in Delhi and Chhattisgarh and one each in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

On July 27, Avneesh, a resident of Faridabad, filed a complaint at cyber crime police station NIT alleging he has been duped of Rs 6.65 lakhs on the pretext of a job with an airline, police said.

The accused used to acquire job seekers’ information from a recruitment website and lure them with a good salary package in an airline, they said.

"After this they would prepare a fake offer letter of Indigo Airlines and delivered it to the person's home through courier," the DCP said.

The accused then used to demand money from the victims on the garb of registration fees, security charges, medical charges and training. When money was transferred to their accounts, they used to switch off their phones, he said. PTI COR NB NB TIR TIR

