90 Districts Across 11 States Affected By Maoists; Steady Decline In Violence: MHA

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that there are 90 Maoist-affected districts across 11 states in India which are covered under the Security Related Expenditure scheme. This includes 19 districts in Jharkhand, 16 districts in Bihar, 15 districts in Odisha, 14 districts in Chhattisgarh, 8 districts in Telangana, 6 districts in Andhra Pradesh, three districts each in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala and one district in West Bengal. In a reply to unstarred questions to Rajya Sabha MPs, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy stated that Maoist violence was reported in only 61 districts in 2019 and 46 districts in the first half of 2020.

He added that there has been a steady decline in violence and the geographical influence of Maoists in the country. For instance, he cited that the number of civilians and security personnel killed in Maoist violence has reduced from 1005 in 2010 to 202 in 2019. So far in 2020, these fatalities have reduced to 102. Moreover, 4022 left-wing extremists have surrendered since 2015.

Read: Two Maoists Killed In Exchange Of Fire In Telangana: Police

Read: 4 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Forces In Odisha's Kalahandi

Centre's steps to combat Maoist menace

Reddy mentioned that the Centre formulated the National Policy and Action Plan in 2015. This entails a multi-pronged approach comprising security measures, development initiatives and ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities. The MHA is supporting state governments by deploying Central Armed Police Forces Battalions, helicopters, UAVs, India Reserve Battalions, Special India Reserve Battalions etc. Additionally, the MoS MHA noted that funds are provided for the modernization and training of state police.

He said that several developmental initiatives such as construction of roads, installation of mobile towers, skill development, improving network of banks and post offices, health and education facilities have been implemented apart from the Modi government's flagship infrastructure schemes in the Maoist-affected districts. The Centre also provides funds for filling critical gaps in public infrastructure and services under the Special Central Assistance scheme. Reddy stressed that the resolute implementation of the plan had paid dividends.

Read: Odisha's Remote Maoist Hotspot Gets Mobile Connectivity

Read: 8 Maoists Among 10 Held In Bihar; Arms, Ammunition Seized

(Image credits: PTI)