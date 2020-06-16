Hizbul Behind Sarpanch Ajay Bharti's Killing, J&K Forces Confirm; 3 Terrorists Neutralised

In another win for the forces, three terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter in Shopian on Tuesday. This was done through a joint operation by the security forces in Turkawagan, Shopian and no collateral damage has been reported from this encounter as per the J&K police.

"Three terrorists were killed in the encounter in Turkawagan in Shopian. We will ask people, who are claiming to be their parents, to come and identify the bodies. It was a clean operation, there was no collateral damage. Bodies will be buried in Baramulla," said IG Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

'Next focus is North Kashmir'

While addressing a joint press briefly the officials of the Army and the J&K police further elaborated on their massive crackdown of terror this year revealing that 94 terrorists had been killed since the beginning of 2020 under Operation 'Wipeout'. The forces added that their next big focus would be targeting areas in North Kashmir. "From next month our focus will shift to North Kashmir. The number of encounters in north Kashmir is low and we are developing the intelligence to target the militants in North Kashmir," said the J&K IG.

The officials also confirmed the involvement of Hizbul Mujahideen in the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita revealing that forces were actively neutralizing and targeting Hizbul militants. "Two militants including Umer who was killed last week was involved. In the Bumai Sopore sarpanch case, Waleed and a local militant of Lashkar are involved. We appeal sarpanch and panchas who are feeling threatened to approach the police and seek protection," said the J&K IG.

The forces also spoke about the massive crackdown on the Narco-terrorism module in Handwara earlier this month saying that it had dented militant funding pattern. "Drugs are the main sources of terror funding and we recovered drugs including 21 kg heroin and 1.35 crore in cash. Four people have been arrested. While some of the locals who are in POK are sending in drugs. In the last deal proceeds of 5 crores was given to the militants. The case may be handed over to NIA if need be," said the army official.

