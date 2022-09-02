In a massive development, Karnataka Police on Friday arrested Murugha Mutt warden Rashmi in connection with a sexual assault case against chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. This second high-profile arrest in the case comes a day after the pontiff was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The Chitradurga rural police have confirmed the warden's arrest who was detained on Thursday following the suspension of the mutt secretary Paramashivayya Sath.

Rashmi is the same person who earlier filed a counter FIR against SK Basavarajan and his wife for illegal detention and kidnapping of the children. It is pertinent to mention that apart from the seer and Mutt's warden, the FIR registered under POCSO has also named junior pontiff Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah, and Gangadharaiah.

#BREAKING | After Murugha Mutt seer, now warden arrested amid POCSO case. Tune in for the latest updates here - https://t.co/4i9mzbgwm2 pic.twitter.com/MWpg9cYMAo — Republic (@republic) September 2, 2022

Rape-accused Seer Shivamurthy shifted to hospital a day after arrest

The chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Friday was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain. Following the news, Republic TV has also learnt that he could also be shifted to Bengaluru's Jayadeva Hospital. The seer was shifted to the ICU after his medical check-up was done at the hospital amid huge security arrangements. The chief of the Mutt in Karnataka was accused of sexually abusing two minor girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt.

According to Republic's sources, in view of the safety of the seer, there is a possibility that he will be shifted to Bengaluru as the case is underway. The anticipatory bail petition also gets cancelled in view of the situation which was earlier adjourned to September 1 by District Sessions Court in Chitradurga.

Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested Shivamurthy after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Following the case, the seer was sent to 14-day judicial custody. According to sources, the police will seek his remand in open court after he was brought to Chitradurga district jail.

(Image: RepublicWorld/@MurughaMatha-Twitter)