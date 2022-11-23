A New Video Of Shraddha’s College Days Surfaces As Polygraph Tests Await Aaftab

In yet another development in the Shraddha murder case, Republic TV accessed an old college video of her among fellow students discussing and attending the Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) second year class. She can be seen directing a play on the ‘Sita Haran’ episode of Ramayana, which was prepared by her in just 24 hours.

In the video, Shraddha can be seen watching the enactment of the ‘Sitaharan’ episode of Ramayana. She was also very active during her college days in 2018, participating in various college activities.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses old video of Shraddha Walkar from the time she was studying BMM 2nd year. This are visuals from a project assignment, a play, that was performed in the classroom. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/9cGNMLPBZe — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

Shraddha’s police complaint in 2020

Meanwhile in a hugely important development in the Shraddha Walker case, it has come to light that a police complaint was filed by her in 2020 against her accused killer and boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, wherein she alleged he assaulted her for 6 months and also tried to kill her.

In her complaint to the police, Shraddha wrote, "Aaftab Amin Poonawala has been abusing me and been beating me. Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It's been 6 months he has been hitting me but I don't have the guts to go to the police station because he threatens to kill me."

#BREAKING | Shocking details emerge in Shraddha murder case as her letter alleging assault and threats from Aaftab from 2020 surfaces. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/JrGdASCOj4 — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

Republic TV also spoke to the police inspector of the police station where Shraddha registered her complaint. Rajendra Kamble, the Inspector of the Tulinj police station in Mumbai while speaking to Republic TV agreed to have received the complaint from Shraddha Walker however the inspector later stated, she took it back during the inquiry.

“Yes. We take statements during the inquiry. She took it (complaint) back during the inquiry,” the police officer said, adding Shraddha said she had no complaints, “Shraddha only said that she had no complaints. She said that her matter was resolved now."

Notably, the polygraph test on accused Aaftab is scheduled to be conducted at the FSL hospital in Delhi's Rohini today (November 23) sources told Republic.

IMAGE: Republic World