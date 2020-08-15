Kozhikode Plane Crash: PIL In Kerala HC Seeks Court-monitored Probe

Days after the Kerala plane crash, which claimed the lives of 18 people including the two pilots of the aircraft, a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) has been filed in the Kerala High Court, seeking a court-monitored open inquiry into the plane crash.

The petition, filed by Yeshwanth Shenoy on Friday, also demanded a criminal investigation by the CBI into the cause of the plane crash.

Shenoy, in his claims, has mentioned that the air crash was similar to that which had taken place in Mangalore on May 22, 2010.

"The airport officials and the state authorities had been issued several warnings before both the accidents about the dangers at the airport, especially after the Mangalore air crash," alleged the pleas by Shenoy.

"Officials deliberately tried to ignore to take any corrective measures to rectify them and cited several references to emails/letters by Justice VR Krishna Iyer to the then Prime Minister of India and Chief Justice of India regarding the state of aviation safety in the country," further read the plea by Shenoy.

The respondents in the plea were named as Union of India, Airports Authority of India(AAI), Air India Express, and Aircraft Accidents Investigation bureau.

The plea further asserted that aviation safety is in a critical state in several airports including the Kozhikode airport. The plea further claimed that several norms in the country prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and other domestic norms are being violated deliberately due to rampant corruption and a failure of the system.

The plea also demanded the removal of Jasbir Singh Largha from the panel of investigators, citing his "questionable inquiry" in the crash that had taken place in Ghatkopar and sought to replace him.

"The local police is unequipped to handle the complexities of air crash investigation, which might reveal faults of the governmental bodies that are not stationed at Kozhikode," further added the plea.

"There is a prima facie case for the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), and in the absence of such investigation and criminal prosecution of officers involved, we will be never in a position to avoid these kinds of air crashes," said the plea in its submission.

