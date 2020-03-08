'A Policeman Should Not Wait For Orders From Top-boss While Policing': Delhi Commissioner

Delhi Commissioner of Police S.N Srivastava on Saturday met senior cops in the north zone and encouraged his juniors with an open heart. He urged police personnel to perform their duties with "honesty and labour" and to act at their own level as per law without looking for directions from the top brass.

The meeting was organised at the auditorium of Maharaja Agrasen College where Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satish Golcha, Joint Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Manish Kumar and, DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs of north range along with SHOs of all police stations were also present. Around 750 police personnel came to listen and interact with their new Commissioner.

'They should realise that the police are their friend'

Overwhelmed with the gathering, the new Commissioner interacted all of the policemen without any hesitation and sent a message that he is with them. The Commissioner told the gathering that they don't need to worry while performing their duty.

"If you have not done anything wrong then you don't need to be worried. Perform your duty with honesty and labour. The public should witness the exact work of the police. They should realise that the police are their friend. Before a proper equation of trust and cooperation between the police and public, predicting a positive result is useless," said Srivastava.

The Commissioner further said, "Every policeman is free to take a decision within the law. Whatever he thinks is legally correct, he can do. He should make a decision in public interest as per the law without any delay. He should not wait for the orders from any top-boss". Srivastava also stressed the need for bringing in a system for lower grade policemen for taking quick action.

'Adopt a service-oriented outlook'

He also impelled police personnel of Northern Range to adopt a service-oriented outlook and work towards making residents especially women and children feel safe and confident. He exhorted police personnel to imbibe the values of integrity, dedication and impartiality. Srivastava assumed the charges of Delhi Police Commissioner on March 1 and it was his first interaction with the policemen since he took over the reins of the city.

(With agency inputs)