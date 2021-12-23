Aaditya Thackeray Receives Death Threat By Bengaluru Man; Arrested, Sent To Police Remand

In a shocking incident, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has received death threats via Whatsapp messages by a 34-year-old Bengaluru man accusing the CM's son of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder', as per Mumbai police. The incident was raised by Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu in the Maharashtra Assembly, demanding the state govt to take steps against such security threats. The accused has been arrested on December 18 and has been remanded to Mumbai police's custody for three days.

Aaditya Thackeray receives death threat

Addressing the Assembly, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil stated that the investigation has revealed that the accused was one Karnataka resident - Jaysingh Bajrangsingh Rajput. On being alerted of the threat, the accused was arrested in Bengaluru, produced before Additional Chief Justice of Bengaluru and brought to Mumbai on transit demand. He is currently in the remand of the Mumbai police for three days, said Patil.

"Considering the sentiments expressed by the esteemed members in the House, whether it is a member of the legislature or an ordinary citizen, his life, his safety is just as important. A state-level SIT would be set up to study the issue and a comprehensive policy on threats, incidents and future measures would be worked out," stated Patil. Thackeray is yet to comment on the issue.

As per reports, the accused had allegedly tried calling Thackeray a few times before sending him a Whatsapp message on December 8. The message allegedly blamed Thackeray for 'killing' the actor and contained many abuses. The police have filed an FIR under sections 500 (defamation), 506 (2) (threat to cause death) of IPC and Section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.