After the gruesome six-month-old murder of a 27-year-old woman named Shraddha came to light on Monday, it was revealed that accused Aaftab allegedly stored the victim's chopped body parts in a fridge for the next 18 days and then disposed off the pieces in the forest of Delhi's Mehrauli. Republic has learned that accused Aaftab Poonawala is now being taken to the forest area by the Delhi Police to recreate the crime scene.

Speaking to Republic TV, the locals near the Mehrauli forest said that they are not aware of the matter and are getting information about the gruesome murder of Shraddha via television. "We don't go out during the night. We don't use this area to cross the jungle. We always use the main gate," a local said.

Demanding death sentence for Aaftab, the locals added, "The jungle is very deep, nobody can ever come to know if somebody goes in the jungle. There was no suspicion and we did not smell anything because we don't go that deep in the jungle. He should be provided the death penalty and nothing less than that."

Aaftab sleept in same room where he killed Shraddha

Aaftab murdered Shraddha on May 18, just three days after the couple shifted to Delhi after an argument broke out between them. The killer allegedly strangulated her to death, cut her body into pieces, and then purchased a new refrigerator to store the body parts of Shraddha. "He cut her body for two days," an official said.

After Aaftab murdered Shraddha, he used to sleep in the same room where he murdered his partner in order to avoid suspicion. He had also used incense sticks and potpourri to ward off the unpleasant odour.

Shraddha murdered brutally

The shocking murder case came to light after Delhi Police on November 14 cracked the six-month-old case. Aaftab allegedly chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces after he killed her. Shraddha first met Aaftab at a call centre in Mumbai where the two used to work together. Soon they fell in love with each other. The family of Shraddha did not approve of her relationship with Aaftab and so the couple eloped and came to the national capital. They then started living together.

According to the information received, the accused revealed that he murdered Shraddha because she wanted to marry him and was pressuring him repeatedly. The accused has now been sent to a five-day police custody after he confessed that he murdered his partner over an argument.