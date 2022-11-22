'Aaftab Hasn't Confessed To Murder': Lawyer Tells Republic TV; Remand Order Copy Accessed

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Legal Aid Counsel Abinash Kumar clarified that his client Aaftab Poonawala hadn't confessed to murdering Shraddha Walkar. Weighing in on the demand for Aaftab to be hanged until death, he asserted that a person is assumed to be innocent until he is convicted by the court. Kumar also dismissed the charge that the accused is misleading the investigators and not cooperating with the probe citing that he wouldn't have given his consent to the narco-analysis and polygraph test in such a scenario.

Aaftab Poonawala's lawyer said, "He has not confessed before the court today. It is only a rumour that Aaftab has confessed. But Aaftab has not confessed". He added, "Before the court, he said that I am fully cooperating with the Delhi Police. And the Delhi Police is cooperating with me. And I am not misleading the Delhi Police. The IO (Investigating Officer) was also present there and he didn't contradict this statement".

On this occasion, he also claimed, "The Delhi Police is not able to collect all evidence. Till now, it has not been able to collect the weapon of the offence and the mobile phone and bones of Shraddha". He also hinted at filing a bail petition after the police remand is over.

Remand copy accessed

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed a copy of the court order remanding Aaftab Poonawala to police custody for 4 more days, i.e till November 26. It read, "The IO has requested for extension of police custody on the ground that more parts of the body/bones and weapons can be recovered on the basis of disclosure of the accused. It is further submitted that a rough site plan has been found at the house of the accused which may assist in the further search programme". Agreeing with this, the court agreed to extend the remand period for ensuring the conclusion of the probe.

The Shraddha murder case

Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12 in connection with the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. According to the police, he strangulated her at their rented accommodation in Delhi on May 18, cut her body into several pieces, and disposed of them over a period of time. The case came to light after Walkar's father filed a complaint at the Manikpur Police Station in Vasai flagging that she was missing. Moreover, he informed the police that Poonawalla often perpetrated violence against Shraddha during their three-year-long live-in relationship.

On the basis of an FIR registered at the Mehrauli Police Station in Delhi on November 10, the accused was traced and interrogated. While he initially claimed that Shraddha had severed her relationship with him and left the house, the police alleged that he eventually confessed to the crime. Since then, his police custody was extended by 5 days on two successive occasions. While multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing body parts, his polygraph and narco-analysis test will also be conducted soon.