Aaftab Likely To Undergo Narco Test To Establish Missing Links In Shraddha Murder Case

In a key development, accused Aaftab Poonawala who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar is likely to undergo a Narco test as a part of the investigation.

The Delhi police are willing to conduct this test in a bid to establish the missing chain of events and find out shreds of evidence. As per sources, Aaftab statements lack consistency and there is also a suspicion of the involvement of more people which the accused is not accepting. On Tuesday, Republic learned from a source that a girl and two boys are on the radar of the Delhi Police.

Aaftab likely to undergo Narco test

Narco test is a tool to get a person to incriminate themselves during the course of a trial just like other scientific techniques such as brain-mapping and lie-detector tests. The tests involve getting injected with sodium pentothal which lowers an individual's self-consciousness and allows him/her to speak freely.

#BREAKING | More developments in the Shraddha murder case. Narco test likely for Aaftab to help police find more leads. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/KO4iC5bAH5 — Republic (@republic) November 16, 2022

Delhi Police to recreate crime scene at Aaftab's residence

The Delhi police will be taking Aaftab to his rented Chhatarpur flat where he murdered and chopped Shraddha's body parts to recreate the crime scene. This comes a day after he was taken to the Mehrauli forest where he allegedly dumped his girlfriend's remains.

As Poonawala was escorted by the police in the jungle, he was seen wearing a blue sweater, and black pants. His face was covered with a white cloth as the police team escorted him inside the jungle. The accused confessed to the police during interrogation that he used to take the pieces of the dead body for disposal at 2:00 am due to the little movement of people at this hour.

Aaftab stayed active on Shraddha's social media

Aftab allegedly remained active on Shraddha Walkar's social media accounts in a bid to avoid suspicion and conceal the gruesome murder of his live-in partner. As per sources, the duo moved into a flat in South Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi area on May 15 after which their relationship turned sour and they used to quarrel on a regular basis. After three days of moving in, Shraddha was strangulated, murdered, and chopped into 35 pieces by her boyfriend.

After allegedly killing her, Poonawala used to impersonate Walkar on social media apps and chatted with her friends until June 9, so that they do not get suspicious. When her status remained inactive for long thereafter, her friends informed her family members, who in turn approached the police.

As police seized the electronic devices of the Aaftab, it was also revealed that he had googled methods of cleaning blood stains from the floor, how to dispose of clothes, about some chemicals, and read about human anatomy after committing the murder.

After killing Sharddha, he used a saw to dismember her and purchased a 300-litre refrigerator to store the chopped body parts. "He cut her body for two days," an official said. Aaftab packed the refrigerator's deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. Additional DCP South district Ankit Chauhan told Republic that the accused kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in this fridge.

He also used to sleep in the same room where he murdered his partner in order to avoid suspicion, ordered food, and allegedly used incense sticks and potpourri to ward off the unpleasant odour.

DCP Ankit Chauhan said, "When the victim girl (Shraddha) went missing, the girl's friend informed her father who got suspicious and approached the Mumbai Police. Then they came to Mehrauli Police Station and we immediately initiated legal action, thereafter everything was disclosed".