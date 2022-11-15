In a key development in the Delhi-based Mehrauli murder case, the killer Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly remained active on Shraddha Walkar's social media accounts in a bid to avoid suspicion and conceal the gruesome murder of his live-in partner. On Monday, a six-month-old murder case sent shockwaves to the nation after it was solved wherein Shraddha was killed by her boyfriend Aaftab and later her body was chopped into multiple pieces. He is currently in 5-days police custody

Aaftab stayed active on Shraddha's social media

As per sources, the duo moved into a flat in South Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi area on May 15 after which their relationship turned sour and they used to quarrel on a regular basis. After three days of moving in, Shraddha was strangulated, murdered, and chopped into 35 pieces by her boyfriend. Even after allegedly killing her, Poonawala used to impersonate Walkar on the apps and chatted with her friends until June 9 so that they do not get suspicious. When her status remained inactive for long thereafter, her friends informed her family members, who in turn approached the police.

As police seized the electronic devices of the Aaftab, it was also revealed that he had googled methods of cleaning blood stains from the floor, how to dispose of clothes, about some chemicals, and read about human anatomy after committing the murder.

#BREAKING | Inside details of Shraddha murder case. Aaftab kept using her social media accounts to ward off any suspicion on the murder. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/hr1y9BR45o — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

Aaftab Would Sleep In Room Where He Killed Shraddha

Aaftab murdered Sharddha on May 18 after an argument broke out between them after he allegedly strangulated her to death, police said. The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator and stored them inside it. "He cut her body for two days," an official said.

Poonawalla would pack the refrigerator's deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. Additional DCP South district Ankit Chauhan told Republic that the accused kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in his fridge.

He also used to sleep in the same room where he murdered his partner in order to avoid suspicion, ordered food, and allegedly used incense sticks and potpourri to ward off the unpleasant odour.

Shraddha was not in touch with her family members after she moved in with Poonawala and was in touch with her friends. According to the FIR, the victim's father separated from her mother in 2016. The mother died a couple of years ago. It also said Walkar used to earlier inform her mother that Poonawalla had been beating her up. Around 15 to 20 days after the death of her mother, she called her father and informed him about the same.

DCP Ankit Chauhan said, "When the victim girl (Shraddha) went missing, the girl's friend informed her father who got suspicious and approached Mumbai Police. Then they came to Mehrauli Police Station and we immediately initiated legal action, thereafter everything was disclosed".