Aaftab Showed No Remorse During Interrogation; Narco Test Soon: More Gory Details Out

In an exclusive breakthrough, Republic TV has accessed more gory details of the Shraddha murder case. This comes a day after Delhi's Saket court extended the 5-day police custody of Aaftab who brutally strangled to death and chopped up the body parts of his live-in partner.

'Aaftab had no sign of remorse': Top source tells Republic

As per sources, during the interrogation, Aaftab confessed that after killing Shraddha he dragged her lifeless body into the bathroom to dismember it. While doing so he kept the tap water running so that the blood doesn't get accumulated and it drains out with the flow as it would have been difficult to clean the spots.

Sources informed Republic that the Narco test and DNA samplings are imperative in this case as Aaftab has been very inconsistent with his statement and keeps changing his statement in a bid to divert the probe. The Narco test is likely to be done in 2-3 days.

Talking about Aaftab's behaviour, the source revealed that Aaftab has no remorse for the crime that he has committed. While he was being interrogated he was behaving very casually as if nothing has happened. He said that he was not at all scared while chopping up Shraddha's body. So far, Aaftab has not spoken about the involvement of any other person in the crime, the source said.

'Face Burnt, Head Severed': Aaftab's spine-chilling confession

On Thursday, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping up the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered, informed Delhi police sources. He further said that he had searched on the internet about the ways to dispose off the body after committing the murder.

According to more inputs, Aaftab took ten hours to dismember Shraddha's body. He drank beer, smoked cigarettes, and washed the body parts of Shraddha for hours. He allegedly ordered food and watched a movie in between.

Notably, earlier in the day on Thursday, Delhi police also recovered human remains from the national capital's Trilokpuri's Pandav Nagar police station area. The body-parts recovered were in very bad condition so it has not yet been established whether they are Shraddha's remains.

The Delhi police will send the remains found in Trilokpuri for testing and match the results with Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar's DNA in order to confirm the identity. Also, it will be matched with the bone samples that were found in the Mehrauli forest. Republic has learnt that the police have seized the car which Aaftab used to travel while dumping the body parts in multiple places. Aaftab strangled Shraddha on the bed but didn't leave any evidence or trace as he used a special kind of chemical because of which evidence could not be traced. He packed 35 pieces of Shraddha's body in 18 polythene bags and kept them in the fridge.