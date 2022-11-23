Aaftab Tried To Kill Me, Blackmail, Chop Me Up, Want To Leave: Shraddha's 2020 SOS To Cops

In a hugely important breakthrough, Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed Shraddha Walkar's police complaint that she filed against her boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawala exactly two years ago.

In the bone-chilling letter dated November 23, 2020, Shraddha filed a police complaint at Mumbai's Vasai police station where she complained that Aaftab had tried to kill her and had been assaulting her for 6 months. She mentioned how Aaftab tried to suffocate her and said he would chop her into pieces, exactly what he ended up doing in May 2022. Shraddha informed that Aaftab's parents were aware of the beating as they used to visit them on weekends and also gave their blessings for the duo's marriage. She clearly told police in her complaint that if any damage will be done Aaftab will be responsible as he was constantly blackmailing her and that she wanted to leave him.

Republic accesses Shraddha's 2020 police complaint

In her complaint to the police, Shraddha wrote: "Aaftab Amin Poonwala has been abusing me and been beating me. Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It's been 6 months he has been hitting me but I don't have the guts to go to the police station because he threatens to kill me. His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. They also know about us living together and they visit us on weekends. I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and the blessings of his family. Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him so any kind of physical damage should be coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere".

Here's Shraddha's 2020 complaint letter to police

Polygraph Test On Aaftab Today

Notably, the polygraph test on accused Aaftab is scheduled to be conducted at the FSL hospital in Delhi's Rohini today (November 23) sources told Republic. This development came after a Delhi court on Monday granted permission for the test on the accused, who strangulated his live-in partner Shraddha and cut her body parts into 35 pieces.

The inconsistencies in Aaftab’s statements led the police to request the court for extending his custody. It was informed that the accused continued to change his versions of the sequence of events, even though he has confessed he killed Shraddha. Notably, the police is trying to locate Shraddha’s dismembered body and also the weapon that Aaftab used to chop her body parts.