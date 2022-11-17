Aaftab Used Water To Clean Blood Stains; Had Pending Water Bill, Delhi Police Sources

As the Delhi police will present the accused Aftab Poonawala before Saket Court today and seek his further custody, ANI quoted details from Police sources about a pending water bill of Rs 300. As per the sources, Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains after killing Shraddha Walker and would also frequently go and check the water tank of the building, as informed by the neighbours.

Pending water bill

"As per sources, after the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and the pending bill. Neighbours told the Police that Aftab used to regularly go and check the building's water tank," said Delhi Police Sources.

As per sources, after the murder Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and the pending bill. Neighbours told the Police that Aftab used to regularly go and check the building's water tank: Delhi Police Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

Notably, the police found from the seized electronic devices of Aaftab, he had googled methods of cleaning blood stains from the floor, how to dispose of clothes, about some chemicals, and read about human anatomy after committing the murder.

At Aaftab Amin Poonawalla's flat in Chhatarpur, Delhi police found stains in the kitchen. The blood samples were sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is. As per sources, the police are likely to call Shraddha's father for a DNA match, post which the samples will be sent to the Forensic Light Source (FSL) for matching. The FSL will subsequently do a DNA test.

The fridge was cleaned using chemicals

The accused Aaftab bought chemicals to clean the fridge to bypass the police investigation if he gets caught, "In the investigation so far, the police suspect that Shraddha's body was cut into 35 pieces in the bathroom after the murder... Also, he used to leave the water from the shower running so that the body could be chopped easily and the blood could flow into the sewer."

According to sources, police also found many novels, and books in the house, an indication that Aaftab was fond of reading. Earlier on Tuesday, according to sources quoted by ANI, Aaftab had decided to kill Shraddha a week before murdering her on May 18.

"More than a week before the murder (May 18), I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later," a Delhi Police source quoted Aftab as saying in his confession, ANI reported.

IMAGE: PTI, Republic World