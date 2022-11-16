After the blood-curdling details of the Shraddha murder case emerge every minute, Republic TV learned that the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker on May 18 in South Delhi's Chhatarpur, was called for questioning twice - last month and on November 3.

According to the Manikpur police station, the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla had appeared confident with no trace of remorse, restlessness, or nervousness on his face when police officers called him for questioning earlier this month.

Sources revealed that after Shraddha Walker’s family filed a missing complaint as she was not traceable, the Manikpur police in Vasai town of Palghar in Maharashtra called Poonawala for questioning twice - last month and on November 3 and on both occasions, he told the police that Shraddha had left his place and they were not staying together. On November 3, a two-page statement was recorded but he repeated the same thing all over again.

In the latest, police officials revealed that the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla made an online transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha’s phone between May 22-26 to prove that she has returned the money she borrowed from him after the breakup.

Bones recovered from Shraddha’s lower back

On Wednesday, Delhi police officials reportedly recovered bones from Shraddha's lower back. During the investigation in the Mehrauli forest area, 10 bones were recovered and have been sent for forensic examination.

Further, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, is likely to undergo a Narco test. Notably, the Delhi Police has moved a court to conduct a Narco test on Poonawala, who strangulated his live-in partner, Shraddha Walker, and chopped her body into 35 pieces.

Notably. the Delhi police will recover data from the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s laptop. As per sources, police officials are likely to take the accused to the residence where the duo was living in a bid to access more substantial evidence against him before producing him in front of the court on Thursday, November 17.