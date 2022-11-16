Aaftab Withdrew Rs 54,000 On Day He Murdered Shraddha; Transactions While Her Phone Off

In a big development in the Shraddha murder case probe, a Saket Court on Wednesday granted permission for conducting Narco test on killer Aaftab Poonawala. This came after the Delhi police filed a petition in court for the test stating that the accused is trying to mislead the investigation.

The police are willing to conduct this test in a bid to establish the missing chain of events and find out shreds of evidence. As per sources, Aaftab's statements lack consistency and there is also a suspicion of the involvement of more people which the accused is not accepting. On Tuesday, Republic learned from a source that a girl and two boys are on the radar of the Delhi Police.

Aaftab withdrew more than Rs 50,000 on the day of Murder: Mumbai Police

The Maharashtra police on Tuesday made massive revelations. Accused Aaftab withdrew more than Rs 50,000 on the day of the murder.

Mumbai Police Senior Police Inspector Sampatrav Patil stated, "On May 18th, Aaftab withdrew Rs 50,000 and then later on the same day took out Rs 5 to 6 thousand. This is the same day when Sharddha was killed. As per the bank accounts we have only accessed the withdrawal details".

He further said, "I analysed the phones of Aaftab as well as Sharddha's. When her phone was not operational for 2 to 3 months and there was no communication from her end, we noticed transactions took place. After this, we got suspicious of Aaftab. He was also very inconsistent with his statement".

Delhi Police to recreate crime scene at Aaftab's residence

The Delhi police will be taking Aaftab to his rented Chhatarpur flat where he murdered and chopped Shraddha's body parts to recreate the crime scene. This comes a day after he was taken to the Mehrauli forest where he allegedly dumped his girlfriend's remains.

As Poonawala was escorted by the police in the jungle, he was seen wearing a blue sweater, and black pants. His face was covered with a white cloth as the police team escorted him inside the jungle. The accused confessed to the police during interrogation that he used to take the pieces of the dead body for disposal at 2:00 am due to the little movement of people at this hour.