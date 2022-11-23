'Aaftab's Parents Came To My Home': Shraddha's Statement Withdrawing Grievous Complaint

As the probe in the Shraddha Walkar murder case intensifies, Republic TV has accessed the statement of Shraddha wherein she had requested to withdraw the complaint she'd filed against Aaftab Amin Poonawala. In the complaint, she mentioned Aaftab tried to suffocate her and threatened to chop her into pieces, exactly what he ended up doing in May 2022.

In her statement withdrawing the complaint on December 19, 2020, Shraddha said, "I and Aaftab Poonawala have been staying together for two years now, on November 23, we had an argument for which I had filed a written complaint at Tulinj police station."

"After the complaint was filed, the parents of Aaftab came to my residence and we compromised our problems with mutual understanding. Hence I withdrew my complaint," she added.

Rajendra Kamble, the Inspector of the Tulinj police station in Mumbai, told Republic that an investigation was initiated into Shraddha's complaint but later in the inquiry, she took her complaint back.

"Shraddha only said that she had no complaints. She said that her matter was resolved now," the police officer said.

Will investigate why no action was taken, says Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said that the government will investigate why was no action taken by the police. He stated that Shraddha could have been saved had action been taken.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "I saw the letter (Shraddha's complaint to Police in 2020) and it has very serious allegations. We will have to investigate why was no action taken. I don't want to accuse anyone of anything but if action is not taken on such a letter, such incidents happen. It will be investigated. Maybe she could have been saved had action been taken."

Shraddha's 2020 police complaint

In a complaint dated November 23, 2020, Shraddha complained that Aaftab had tried to kill her and had been assaulting her for the past six months. She stated that Poonawala tried to suffocate her and said he would chop her body into pieces.

She also mentioned that Aaftab's "parents are aware that he beats me and that he tries to kill me" and used to visit them on weekends and also gave their blessings for the duo's marriage.

"I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and the blessings of his family. Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him so any kind of physical damage should be coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere," the letter stated.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala murdered Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for 20 days at his residence in south Delhi. He later dumped the body across the city and outside over several days past midnight.