In Dramatic Escalation, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Challenges Kapil Mishra To Open Narco Test

As the death toll in Delhi riots has risen to 53, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has dared BJP MP Kapil Mishra for a narco test. Taking to Twitter, Bharadwaj has said that he is ready for a narco test in front of media and challenged Mishra to take the same. He said that both should be asked same question - who instigated the riots and who is responsible for the death of 53 Hindus and Muslims.

Delhi Police denies that Kapil Mishra has been given Y-grade security; Congress attacks

.@KapilMishra_IND बोल ।



है दम?



मै और तुम , लाईव नार्को टेस्ट।



मीडिया के सामने, सारे देश के सामने।



मुझसे और तुमसे एक ही सवाल।



दंगे किसने करवाए?



53 हिन्दू और मुस्लिम किसने मरवाए? इसका जिम्मेदार कौन है?



है दम ? https://t.co/v5l2xfXd0V — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) March 6, 2020

However, on March 5, Mishra had said that he is ready for a Narco test only if Bharadwaj, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Amanatullah Khan are also ready for it.

Earlier on February 27, Bhardwaj while speaking in the Delhi assembly demanded the narco test of the cops.Bharadwaj stated that the Station house officer of all the riot-hit Police Station should go through a Narco Test in presence of media. He stated that this will bring out the real truth behind who masterminded the riot and what the Police were doing as violence broke out.

Kapil Mishra and Delhi riots

Hours before riots broke out in Delhi, taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said that he is in Maujpur in support of CAA. He had added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

Delhi Violence Timeline: here's the sequence

He said: "India has a test called NARCO Analysis test. In it, person is given a sedative and they ask him /her Who started the riots? Whose order is it? Everybody knows what are the areas - Karawal Nagar, Chandbagh, Gokulpuri, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Noor-Ilahi, Seelampur. The SHO of the Police Station should go though a narco test in front of the media. The entire country will know who masterminded the riots. They will also know what was Police doing during the riots."

Here are the places where clashes took place

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 53 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

"Riots are part of life": Haryana Min's insensitive remark