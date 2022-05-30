AAP Claims 'negligent Security' Led To Sidhu Moosewala's Murder; Slams Oppn For Politics

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday responded to the brutal killing of Punjabi music singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala and slammed the opposition parties for politicising the issue. Citing negligence on the part of Moosewala's security staff, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that someone close to him might be involved in the murder as no one else knew he was going out without proper security. What was the reason for the singer to go out without any security and who will be benefitted from his death, he asked.

'Negligence on the part of Sidhu's Security Staff': Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP leader also slammed the opposition government for politicising the death of the singer. He said that 6 people have been detained by the police as of now and an investigation is underway.

"At such a time, the opposition is doing politics, they feel that politics should be done even after someone has died. Two special commandos were met by Moosewala from the Punjab Police. When he was murdered, he was going somewhere in his private car with two of his companions without any security. We are also investigating that what was the reason that he came out without security, there might be a possibility someone close to him might be involved in this conspiracy as Moosewala was leaving without security, only his friends and acquaintances knew this apart from him. It is also being investigated who might have gotten him killed, there must be someone or the other who will benefit from Moosewala's death," said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

He added, "But the politics that the opposition is doing on the killing of this young man (Sidhu Moosewala) is a matter of great sorrow. It is also being investigated who wanted to kill him and will be benefitted from Moosewala's death".

In yet another response, AAP leader Atishi raised the question as to why did the singer leave his house without proper security cover despite having 2 commandos. She stated that some gangs have taken the responsibility for the attack and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should remove all such kinds of gangs from the state.

"Why did Sidhu Moosewala go out of his house despite having 2 commandos some gangs have taken responsibility for his murder. CM Bhagwant Mann will take strict action against the culprits, it is his responsibility to remove all such gangs from Punjab. BJP should not politicise Moosewala's murder", said Atishi.

Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

At 5:30 pm on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moose Wala was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Several hours after Moose Wala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he and Sachin Bishnoi, the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu, all residents of Haryana have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moose Wala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.

Meanwhile, the DGP of Punjab directed IG Bathinda range Pradeep Yadav, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and SSP Bathinda J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while ADGP Law and Order have mobilised the required force to nab the murderers of Sidhu Moose Wala. However, the murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader has triggered a fresh political row.

(Image: ANI/@SidhuMoosewala-Twitter)