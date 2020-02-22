AAP Slams Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta's 'uncouth Statements' On Kartarpur, Demands His Sacking

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Saturday slamed Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta's remark on the Kartarpur corridor and demanded that he be sacked.

Demands for sacking grow

A joint statement was issued by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, which read, "DGP had hurt the religious sentiments of teeming millions of Nanak-leva 'sangat', and others who have abiding faith in the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev across the world. The state government should immediately sack the DGP."

Sandhwan also accused the officer of spreading hate with his communal remarks. "It is highly unfortunate that the DGP was indulging in a political gambit out to derail the peace and amity of the country by issuing such uncouth statements," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed the comments made by the police officer. “The statement given by the Punjab DGP is very offensive. I strongly condemn his statement. Congress has always had this kind of mindset. Captain Amarinder Singh is the Chief Minister and he is a Sikh himself. The people working for his government should not make such statements,” Sirsa said.

The Punjab police chief, Dinkar Gupta in an interview with a media house, questioned the intent of Pakistan to open the doors to the Indian Sikhs wishing to visit Kartarpur. He stated that visa-free entry for Sikh pilgrims was a huge security challenge from terrorism’s point of view. Adding to this, he further said, Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED.

The officer later issued a clarification via his Twitter account, stating that his remarks had been misinterpreted and taken out of context. He said, "What I said was in response to a question on Punjab’s security perspective and the remarks had no religious connotation whatsoever." He also assured that the Punjab police will continue facilitating safe visits to the Shrine.

I assure everyone that Punjab Police will continue to facilitate safe and smooth visits to the holy Sri Kartarpur Sahib — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) February 22, 2020

