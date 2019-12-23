AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Booked For 'instigating Violence Through Social Media'

In a massive crackdown against hate-speech, Ghaziabad police have filed an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, on Monday for instigating violence through his social media posts, as per sources. The FIR has been filed under sections of the IT act at Ghantaghar PS Ghaziabad. Khan had allegedly also made a provocative speech minutes before the violence at Jamia Millia University on December 15.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends 'provocative' speech, blames BJP-VHP workers for violence

Amanatullah defends his 'provocative speech'

Earlier on Friday, amid massive protests in Delhi's Jama Masjid Khan questioned whether all the violence occurring had been purported because of his speech on Sunday. He alleged that several BJP, VHP and RSS workers too were involved in the protest. Defending the Jamia Millia University students, he said none of them has been involved in the violence.

"There should be registration of unemployed persons": AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA's provocative speech

Earlier on December 15, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. He allegedly said that their (Muslim community's) silence on the Triple Talaq Act was mistaken as their smartness. The speech which was attended by thousands was allegedly minutes before the rampant attack.

"When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. In response, the crowd is heard allegedly chanting, "He who follows Hitler's path will die like Hitler". This provocative speech was given by the MLA before four buses were burned in Delhi's Mathura Road. Two of his aides too have admitted that Amanatullah Khan's speech had been provocative and instigated the crowds.

ON TAPE: AAP leader admits on violence, says 'Amanatullah Khan got carried away'

What happened at Jamia University?

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act. While many police officers and students were injured, no fatalities were reported. The Supreme Court has directed the students to approach the respective High Courts to seek probe into the police action on the students.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Jamia clashes: 'BJP politicising the issue'