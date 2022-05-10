AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Slapped With FIR For Obstructing Shaheen Bagh Demolition Drive

In trouble for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him and his supporters for obstructing the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh. This came after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation formally lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer, Shaheen Bagh Police Station. As per sources, the FIR was filed under Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

On May 9, the Licensing Inspector, Central Zone, SDMC wrote to the SHO, "Today, while the staff and the police personnel were present at the above site (Shaheen Bagh) for carrying out the said encroachment removal action, Sh. Amanatullah Khan, MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow the field staff of Central Zone, SDMC to remove the encroachment. Their resistance was witnessed by the Police as well as duty recorded by the media personnel present at the site. In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Shri. Amanatullah, MLA (Okhla) and his supporters for interfering in discharge of official duties by public servants."

While exclusively speaking to Republic TV, South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan remarked, "The SC said that we don't need to send any notice for an anti-encroachment drive. This is not a political drive. People don't have anything to do (and) they are making it a political drive."

After bulldozer action in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi Police has registered FIR under sections 186,353,34 of IPC on a complaint given by SDMC against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporter for obstructing government work. An investigation has been started: DCP South East Esha Pandey — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Supreme Court refuses to stay demolition drive

Even as CPM moved the Supreme Court challenging the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive, it did not get any relief. The bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai came down heavily on the party for politicising the matter and asked it to seek relief from the Delhi High Court. It observed, "If you're representing somebody, then we will issue orders according to the proper forum. We can't pass orders for a political party".