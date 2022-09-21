AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ACB Custody Extended By 5 Days In Waqf Board Case

A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) custody by 5 days in connection with an alleged corruption case linked to the Waqf Board. The Okhla MLA, who was arrested last week, will now be produced before the court on September 26.

During an argument at Rouse Avenue court, ACB submitted that according to a complaint, an MCD school in the Fatehpuri Masjid area was converted into shops and rented out, but documents weren't provided. The ACB had demanded 10-day custody.

The AAP leader's advocate argued that ACB could now find anything during the four day custody and "will not be able to find anything even if 40-day custody was provided."

Amanatullah Khan arrested

Khan was arrested by ACB on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted.

During the searches at four locations linked to him and his business partner, ACB recovered a pistol. Cash worth Rs 12 lakh was also recovered. According to officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash and two illegal weapons were seized.

Three FIRs were registered by the police. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested Khan's close aide Kausar Imam Siddique from Telangana. He was wanted in a case of Arms Act registered against him after a country-made pistol and three live rounds were found on his premises.

One of the FIRs is also against Hamid Ali, another of Khan's aides, after an unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were recovered from him. He was also arrested.

Arvind Kejriwal's party has defended Amanatullah Khan and claimed that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case. The party also called his arrest a conspiracy.