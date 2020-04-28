AAP MLA Imran Hussain Defies Covid Lockdown, Brazenly Argues With Delhi Police; Watch

Even as Coronavirus tally in the national capital crossed the 3,000-mark, an AAP MLA was caught on camera defying lockdown norms and brazenly arguing with Police. In a video that surfaced on Tuesday, Imran Hussain, AAP MLA from Ballimaran constituency is seen in Sadar Bazaar area with his supporters. When the Delhi Police asks him to stay indoors, he and his followers told the cops to not that Centre should not interfere in the work of State government. Furthermore, when he is questioned for not following the social distancing norms and crowding the bazaar, he is heard saying that he is flouting no rules and is not interfering.

READ | Owaisi slams Kejriwal's 'no religion' quip, asks 'Why Markaz listed separately?'

Covid in Delhi

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. No fresh death was reported for a second successive day on Monday.

The total number of cases have risen to 3,108, officials said, adding that 877 patients have recovered and active cases stand at 2,177. Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 53 per cent of the total death cases, they said. Fifteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, the officials said. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,918, including 54 deaths.

READ | Bengal Health dept overrules CM Mamata, COVID +ve to be mandatorily brought to hospital

Meanwhile, one more doctor and five other staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 65, the officials said. Till Sunday, the number of staffers infected with the deadly virus stood at 59.

Also, services in emergency wards, including flu clinic, and three OPDs at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital were resumed from Monday, days after the facility was closed down after a nurse there had tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said. The largest municipal hospital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was closed down on Saturday.



READ | COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbs to 3,108; 190 fresh cases