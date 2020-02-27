AAP Neta Tahir Hussain Named In FIR Of IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder, Under Section 302

A day after AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged links to IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder surfaced, sources report that Delhi police have named Hussain in the FIR registered in the murder case at Dayalpur police station. Hussian, who has maintained he is innocent, has named under Section 302 of the Indian penal code. This is one of the 48 cases which is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch in the Delhi violence.

Shocking: Crates of stones, petrol bombs & chemicals found at Tahir Hussain's factory

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Delhi police conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory.

Hussain has denied his involvement and welcomed any investigation into his involvement. Hussain said that he and his family were himself stranded inside his office building and called Delhi police for help saying, "I immediately contacted the police after stone-pelting started on February 24. Around 2 pm a motorcycle outside my house was burnt down. I tried calling the police 4-5 times. After that, I called Sanjay Singhji. Our life was in danger."

AAP's Tahir Hussain refutes allegations against him, says his life was in 'danger'

WATCH: Delhi CM Kejriwal asked about Tahir Hussain's 'riot factory'; puts onus on police

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 38

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 38 and injuring over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met President Kovind slammed the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 105 to date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: CM Kejriwal announces monetary relief, death toll rises to 38