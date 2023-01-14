AAP Stages Protest Outside Delhi BJP Office Against DDA Slum Eviction Notice

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest outside the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office Saturday against the recent Delhi Development Authority (DDA) eviction notice issued to slum dwellers in Mehrauli and Kalkaji areas of the national capital. AAP workers said several slum dwellers also joined their protest.

Speaking to Republic, AAP leader Somnath Bharti said, "We demand that those who have been living in colonies for decades should not be evicted. At the behest of the BJP, DDA is working unconstitutionally, which we condemn. They are sending notices to people without legal basis and without constitutional basis.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal has ordered all MPs, MLAs and councillors to stand against this injustice. We are standing with people. We are protesting peacefully here but the police at the behest of the BJP is doing injustice to us," Bharti added.

AAP MLA and leader Atishi said, "Before the elections, the BJP promised that they will build houses where there are slums. But now after the elections, they gave the order to demolish the slums."

"Today the BJP is trying to run bulldozer on the slums. We are therefore protesting in front of the BJP office that we won’t allow the demolition of slums in Delhi. From the road to Parliament, we will fight on this matter," she said.

In December last year, DDA served eviction notices to hundreds of jhuggi jhopri (JJ) dwellers in Mehrauli. A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court against the DDA notice. The HC dismissed the plea while ordering that religious structures and graveyards are not to be demolished in the process.

On the other hand, the DDA, under the Kalkaji Extension Project, is undertaking in-situ slum rehabilitation of three slum clusters — Bhoomiheen camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp -- in a phased manner and has thus issued eviction notices to several slum dwellers.