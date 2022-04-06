AAP's Satyendar Jain Lands In Troubled Waters As ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 4.81 Crore

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has landed in troubled waters after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) 'provisionally' attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. In connection with a money-laundering probe against Jain, and on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties with family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by the AAP leader. Relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 are named in the FIR against the 57-year-old Delhi minister and the ED has issued a provisional order as per statutory requirements.

Jain is the minister for health, power, PWD, urban development, home, flood, irrigation and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration. Notably, in 2018, the economic intelligence organ interrogated the AAP MLA from Shakur Basti in connection with the possession of disproportionate assets case.

ED slaps Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain with money laundering charges

"Companies beneficially owned and controlled by him (Jain) included Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metalimpex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, and individuals included Swati Jain who is the spouse of one Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain who is the wife of Ajit Prasad Jain and Indu Jain who is the wife of Sunil Jain under PMLA, 2002," the ED claimed.

In the case at hand, the ED has referred to a case against Jain in relation to an FIR by CBI against him and others that dates back to August 2017 over charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. Preliminary investigation has found that "during the period 2015-2016, while Jain was a government servant, the entities beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route."

"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED stated while adding that the named individuals in the case are associates and family members of Jain.

Delhi Minister named in August 2017 FIR by CBI

The case against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against Jain and others charged with alleged possession of disproportionate assets. The CBI had claimed that Jain bought 200 bighas of agricultural land under the aegis of numerous companies controlled by him in Auchandi, Bawana, Karala and Mohammed Mazvi village in the national capital during the five years preceding 2018 and that he 'laundered black money' to the tune of several crores of rupees.

Also, the Income Tax department had probed these transactions and issued an order attaching 'Benami assets' allegedly linked to Jain.

Jain allegedly controlled the aforementioned companies in the past either by being a director or holding one-third of shares of the entity, under his own name or his family members' names or others.

In February and ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa, the AAP supremo had accused the BJP-led Centre of targeting and falsely implicating AAP leaders because the former knew it would lose the polls. Stating that the CBI, ED and IT department have initiated action against Jain due to political vendetta, Arvind Kejriwal vowed to quash corruption in the system but failed to mention his minister's money laundering case.