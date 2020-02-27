AAP's Tahir Hussain Refutes Allegations Against Him, Says His Life Was In 'danger'

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AAP MLA Tahir Hussain refuted all allegations against him regarding his involvement in the Delhi violence. Amid videos being accessed of Tahir Hussain coordinating masked men atop his factory during the violence, Republic Media Network visited the building and found unmistakable remains of materials used in the violence.

Gunny bags and crates were found filled with stones and bricks, as were remains of materials for petrol bombs and plastic bags seemingly filled with chemicals. One slingshot was also left behind.

Read: WATCH: Delhi CM Kejriwal asked about Tahir Hussain's 'riot factory'; puts onus on police

Tahir Hussain, however, did not address any of the incriminating evidence that was found against him rather he stated that 'his life was also in danger' and that he was on a call with the Delhi Police and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh all throughout the rioting that was being perpetrated from his building's terrace. He claimed that the rioters had broken through his gate and walked up to the terrace to start their stone-pelting and bomb-hurling.

Read: Shocking: Crates of stones, petrol bombs & chemicals found at Tahir Hussain's factory

'My life was in danger'

"I immediately contacted the police after stone-pelting started on February 24. Around 2 pm a motorcycle outside my house was burnt down. I was not expecting the riots to escalate to this extent. My building is a commercial building, it is still undergoing construction. I tried calling the police 4-5 times. After that, I called Sanjay Singhji. Our life was in danger," said Tahir Hussain.

Read: Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: HC impleads Centre as a party; adjourns case till April 13

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Hussain has denied his involvement and welcomed any investigation into his involvement.

Read: WATCH: Delhi CM Kejriwal asked about Tahir Hussain's 'riot factory'; puts onus on police