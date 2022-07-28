Aarey Metro Car Shed Row: SC Agrees To Hear Activists' Plea Amid 'tree Felling' Charge

Amid allegations from activists that trees are being cut in Aarey for the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed once again, the Supreme Court agreed to hear petitions in this regard soon. When senior advocate Anitha Shenoy mentioned the matter before an SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli on Wednesday and complained of the felling of trees, it directed the registry to list the matter before a bench presided over by Justice DY Chandrachud. However, the date of the hearing is yet to be announced.

The present controversy started when vehicular traffic was restricted in the Aarey colony on July 25 owing to works carried out by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and BMC. MMRCL is the nodal agency for implementing the Mumbai Metro 3 project. After activists expressed apprehension that tree felling has re-started in the area, MMRCL clarified that tree pruning was undertaken with necessary permission from competent authorities.

Row over Metro car shed in Aarey

The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprises a 33.5 km underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route. In total, there will be 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground. Over 96% of the tunneling work has been completed. There has been a long dispute regarding the location of the Metro car shed. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to the felling of trees.

Widespread protests were held against the Aarey land being utilized for the purpose of building a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3. As the Bombay High Court upheld the permission granted by the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation’s (BMC) Tree Authority in October 2019, over 2,185 trees were razed overnight. This led to a petition in the SC that ordered a freeze on the cutting of any more trees till further orders. After taking over as the CM in November 2019, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that a single leaf of Aarey would not be cut for constructing the car shed.

On October 11, 2020, Thackeray announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. However, the Bombay HC stayed the transfer of the 102-acre land in Kanjurmarg to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the car shed on December 16, 2020. After the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government, protests started again as it decided to shift the car shed back to Aarey. Both Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray have vehemently opposed this decision.