Aarey Metro Car Shed: SC Reiterates 'no Tree Felling' Directive; Next Hearing On August 10

The Supreme Court on Friday reiterated that no trees should be cut in Aarey where the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed should be constructed. A bench comprising Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Aniruddha Bose was hearing a bunch of pleas that alleged that tree felling has resumed in Aarey once again in contravention of the status quo order passed by the apex court in November 2019. Appearing for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that it was only removing bushes and trimming branches of trees so that the vehicles can pass.

MMRCL is the nodal agency for implementing the Mumbai Metro 3 project. While refusing to pass any specific interim directions in the wake of Mehta's stance that no trees will be cut in Aarey, the bench ordered the matter to be listed for hearing on Wednesday, August 10. It observed, "Let convenience compilation be filed by the PIL petitioners. Present matter before Honourable CJI for listing before appropriate bench".

Row over Aarey Metro car shed

The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprises a 33.5 km underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route. In total, there will be 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground. Over 96% of the tunneling work has been completed. There has been a long dispute regarding the location of the Metro car shed. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to the felling of trees.

Widespread protests were held against the Aarey land being utilized for the purpose of building a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3. As the Bombay High Court upheld the permission granted by the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation’s (BMC) Tree Authority in October 2019, over 2,185 trees were razed overnight. This led to a petition in the SC that ordered a freeze on the cutting of any more trees till further orders. After taking over as the CM in November 2019, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that a single leaf of Aarey would not be cut for constructing the car shed.

On October 11, 2020, Thackeray announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. However, the Bombay HC stayed the transfer of the 102-acre land in Kanjurmarg to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the car shed on December 16, 2020. After the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government, protests started again as it decided to shift the car shed back to Aarey. Both Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray have vehemently opposed this decision.