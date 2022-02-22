ABG Shipyard Ex-Chairman Rishi Agarwal Questioned By CBI In 22,842 Crore Bank Fraud Case

Former Chairman and Managing Director of ABG Shipyard Ltd. Rishi Agarwal who appeared before the CBI on Monday, February 21 was questioned for over nine hours in connection with the Rs 22,848 crore alleged banking fraud. The former Chairman and Managing Director of Surat-based ABG Shipyard was questioned by the CBI last week and would continue to record his statement in the coming days on various aspects of alleged diversion of funds as pointed out in the forensic audit conducted by banks.

The legal team of Advocate Vijay Aggarwal had accompanied Rishi Aggarwal to the CBI headquarters in Delhi. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal is well known for handling cases like 2G spectrum scam case, ICICI-Videocon case, Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor case, etc.

Based on a complaint filed by SBI on August 25, 2020, the central probe agency registered an FIR in the matter on February 7, 2022.

The then executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy, directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal, and Ravi Vimal Nevetia, and another company ABG International Pvt Ltd were also named for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and abuse of official position under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On February 12, the CBI had conducted searches at 13 locations after filing the FIR.

ABG Shipyard scam case

ABG Shipyard Ltd and its then chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Aggarwal, along with others, were booked by the CBI for allegedly cheating the consortium of banks of over Rs 22,842 crore. CC (cash credit) loan, term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee are the categories based on which the company was given loans.

After the State Bank of India (SBI) on November 8, 2019, first filed a complaint, the CBI FIR came about and sought some clarifications on March 12, 2020.

Later in August that year, the bank filed a fresh complaint. The CBI filed an FIR on February 7 after scrutinising the complaint for over one-and-a-half years. About 28 banks and financial institutions led by ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities to the company, with the SBI having exposure of Rs 2,468.51 crores.

(Image: ANI)