Abhishek Banerjee Summoned By CBI: What Is The Bengal School Jobs Scam? 5 Points

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP, was summoned for questioning by the CBI in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case on Monday. Also the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek accused the CBI of harassing him as the Supreme Court had stayed the Calcutta High Court's order of questioning the MP. He also posted a tweet wherein he made the said accusations against central agencies like the CBI and ED.

"In its desperation to 'harass' and 'target me', BJP exposes CBI & ED to contempt of court! SC stayed the Calcutta HC's order in the morn that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the 'SUMMON' was HAND-DELIVERED today at 1:45 pm. Grave state of affairs," Abhishek Banerjee tweeted.

In its desperation to ‘harass’ and ‘target’ me, BJP EXPOSES CBI & ED to CONTEMPT OF COURT!



SC stayed the Calcutta HC’s order in the morn that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me.



Yet, the ‘SUMMON’ was HAND-DELIVERED today at 1:45 pm



Grave State of affairs! pic.twitter.com/p7wVT4Eycq — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 17, 2023

What is the school jobs scam case?