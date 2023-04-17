Abhishek Banerjee Summoned By CBI: What Is The Bengal School Jobs Scam? 5 Points

Quick links:
PTI
Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP, was summoned for questioning by the CBI in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case on Monday. Also the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek accused the CBI of harassing him as the Supreme Court had stayed the Calcutta High Court's order of questioning the MP. He also posted a tweet wherein he made the said accusations against central agencies like the CBI and ED.
"In its desperation to 'harass' and 'target me', BJP exposes CBI & ED to contempt of court! SC stayed the Calcutta HC's order in the morn that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the 'SUMMON' was HAND-DELIVERED today at 1:45 pm. Grave state of affairs," Abhishek Banerjee tweeted.
The school jobs scam case was unearthed with Partha Chatterjee at the center. A five-time MLA from the Behala Paschim constituency, Chatterjee was Bengal's education minister from 2014 until he was sacked in 2021.
Chatterjee is accused of manipulating the recruitment of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers by accepting bribes and appointing less deserving candidates by sidelining the eligible ones.
The former education minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July 2022 after crores of rupees in cash, dozens of mobile phones and gold ornaments were recovered from his 'close aide' Arpita Chatterjee.
On April 17, the CBI arrested another TMC leader Jiban Krishna Saha for his alleged involvement in the case. The CBI says that he threw two mobile phones which he used for communicating, one of which was recovered by the agency from a pond. The officials said they also recovered bags full of documents from a garbage site near Saha's residence in the Bardhaman district.
Three TMC MLAs in all -- Saha, Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya-- have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the case.