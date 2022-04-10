In the weekly conversation with Republic Media Network, Senior Advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi laid down the salient features of federalism as enshrined in the Constitution. Conceding that the concept is a non-institutional pillar of the living document of India, Singhvi highlighted the essentiality of the concept in a diverse country like India, despite having not been mentioned in the Constitution.

Federalism refers to the structure of a government that defines the relationship between the Central government and State governments in the country. Enshrined in Part XI of the Constitution of India, the concept specifies the distribution of legislative, administrative and executive powers between GoI and states. The powers are categorised under a Union list, a State list and a Concurrent list. Understandably so, on matters that fall in the ambit of both governments (Concurrent List), the GoI has the veto to decide at a time of dispute or conflict.

"It is a non-institutional pillar and it is very interesting and I noticed the last time I looked at the Constitution that the word 'federal' or the word 'federalism' is not used anywhere in the world's longest Constitution, that is of India. There is a word 'federal' if you do a search; that is nothing to do with this as it is for federal courts. So, (in the) extraordinary long constitution, not once has the word been used in the world's lengthiest Constitution," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

"It has been held to be a basic feature or structure of the Constitution of India," he said before explaining what basic structure meant. He said, "Basic structure means that if I was to pass a Constitutional amendment with two-third majority in Parliament saying there shall be no federalism, that constitutional amendment will be held unconstitutional. That is the power of basic structure."

"Something that is not even mentioned in the text of the constitution has become its basic structure," Singhvi highlighted.

What is federalism?

The Congress MP representing West Bengal threw light on the basic understanding of the concept while stating that federalism may be impossible to implement in a 'less diverse' spot than India. "We are the most diverse spot on the planet earth. We have the birthplace of the four largest religions in the world," he said.

Taking note of India's diversity, Singhvi said that federalism becomes a 'vehicle for accommodation'; however, unlike that in the United States, India has a quasi-federal set-up. "India is partially federal," Singhvi said.

How is India federal & how is it applied?

Singhvi explained that under Articles 200 and 201 of the Constitution, a governor (not elected but appointed by the executive- President) can refuse to give assent to state law. Citing the US, he said there are two sets of laws for every person but in India, there is a unitary system of High Courts.

"Today, India is 100 times more federal than what Dr Ambedkar would have thought," Singhvi opined.

6 significant developments