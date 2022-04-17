Abhishek Singhvi Calls Judiciary Important Pillar Of Democracy; Sheds Light On Real Issues

In the weekly conversation with Republic Media Network, Senior Advocate and Indian National Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi explained how the judiciary is an important pillar of democracy. He also shed light on the real issues that the judiciary is facing and other aspects that also need to be looked at.

How Judiciary an important pillar of democracy?

"Certainly there is no other organ of governance in which public, nation, the average man have more faith than the judiciary. Not the legislature, not the media, not the executive...We are the pride of India and the envy of many because we have developed doctrine as our basic structure. Imagine, a doctrine saying that a constitutional amendment can be unconstitutional. Now, several countries have copied the doctrine. In terms of legal doctrine, and legal imagination, we have crossed all frontiers and the judicial review of the Indian judiciary. The sad part is that with these glorious traditions, manpower, doctrines and reach you have at least two not more scourges not more tainting the whole institution - pendency and backlog, and the other is integrity issues," Sanghvi said.

What are the real issues judiciary is facing?

"The first and foremost is beating the backlog. It is not such a difficult task but we have not attended consistently for long enough. Suppose I set up a hospital and there are no doctors then what is the use of equipment. The analogy here is very appropriate. You have today the Indian judiciary and this is a very sad fact. We have had roughly 75 years of Indian Judiciary and independent media. At no point in time, have our high court strength of 1,100 odd in a country of 125 billion had vacancies of 20 or 30% that is 300 roughly. There are high courts you know like Allahabad some years ago 160 judges only 80 appointments. It has moved up to 100. There are numerable High Courts where 50% vacancies are the norm," the senior advocate stated.

Other aspects that need to be looked at?

"I was very gratified I was speaking about the utilisation of appointing ad-hoc judges. Ad-hoc is a little known provision of our constitution 224A. The power is that if there are 10 vacancies and you are chief justice you have the power of appointing retired judges of your own high court for 2 or 3 years or retired judges of other high courts in consultation with the Centre. In other words, you take a long time to do politics over names, you try to disappoint not appoint. The retired judge is already tested why can't you appoint a retired to sit for two years and deal with a 20-year-old communal appeal. You know that in the supreme court this has been done for less than 3 to 4 times since independence. In the high court, it is done less than 2-3 times."

Can written submissions save time over oral arguments?

"Written submissions are a must. They are done but again we don't understand the true meaning of written submissions both the bar and bench have to work on it. Written submission should not exceed experience but judges in India are trained- I will not read written submission or written submission must be followed by oral argument. A written submission needs the judge to have read it full thread ware and to have read the file and come ready. In Supreme Court, the written submission is read by judges and they do only rapid-fire questions. Here the written submission is followed by the same amount of oral argument. There is no point in having it," Singhvi said.

Judges facing a lot of intimidation issues; how to deal with it?

"I'm one of those who believe in virtualising. I start with the assumption that judges do a difficult job and they have to be protected. Because there are triggers like you or me one will lose litigation...The so-called in-house procedure has become opaque and untransparent. In an in house procedure, if I make a complaint today everything is decided in house. Now, there has to be some system by which you can reassure...Also, I think integrity issues have to be dealt with differently."

On judges appointing judges, the NJAC and what's the alternative and if you think it was apt?

"I was the lead speaker when the NJAC Bill was passed. In India, parliament doesn't have a consensus for 90% of items you have fractures divided legislatures. This bill was passed with 99.9% in both houses now you give some basis to the legislative bill which is the bill of India. Well, judges have tasted blood. They love the power they have so they struck it down. I'm not saying till 1980 the old system of central government appointment worked not too badly. I'm the first to say that from 1980 to 1990 a lot of abuses took place. In 1990, therefore, you shifted from central government primacy to collegium primacy effectively judges procreating themselves. The fact that 25-33% of posts are vacant. So if you now failed in the collegium system what is the harm in trying a new system and that is the NJAC. The NJAC is nothing but another collegium with broad basics," the Rajya Sabha MP said.