About 1,714 Human Trafficking Cases Registered In 2020

About 1,714 cases of human trafficking were registered by the government's anti-human trafficking units in 2020 with sexual exploitation for prostitution, forced labour and domestic servitude being the top reasons behind it, according to the NCRB data.

The data also showed that the case conviction rate of human trafficking was 10.6 per cent.

Among states, Maharashtra and Telangana recorded the highest number of such cases at 184 each, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 171, Kerala at 166, Jharkhand at 140 and Rajasthan at 128.

The conviction for cases of human trafficking was recorded at 0 in seven states, while the highest conviction rate of such cases was reported from Tamil Nadu at 66 per cent followed by Delhi at 40 per cent.

The NCRB, in its report, said it started collecting data on human trafficking cases from these Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) across the country since As per data provided by states/UTs, 1,714 cases of human trafficking have been registered by AHTUs during 2020. According to the report, 2,278 human trafficking cases were registered in 2018 and 2,260 in 2019, respectively The report further said that 4,709 victims, including 2,222 below 18 years, were trafficked across the country in 2020.