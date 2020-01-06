ABVP Blames Left For Violence On JNU Campus, Alleges Role Of JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh

Students of the ABVP held a press briefing regarding the violence in JNU on Monday. A representative of the student organisation stated that the Left was responsible for the ruckus on the campus for the last few months. Maintaining that this was a conspiracy to malign JNU, he alleged that a mob led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh first ransacked the Periyar hostel and then proceeded towards Sabarmati hostel. The ABVP representative demanded a probe into the matter.

Read: JNU Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Delhi Police Commissioner, Orders Probe

The ABVP representative remarked, “We have seen the brutal face of the Leftists in the last two days. On the campus, the wardens are misbehaved with. They are attacked in their homes. The woman wardens are harassed. A group of leftists has tried to stop the ordinary student from registering. There is a conspiracy to malign JNU. Yesterday, you must have seen a video in which JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh leads a mob and ransacked the Periyar hostel. Thereafter, they proceeded to Sabarmati hostel and beat up students. There is an atmosphere of fear in the entire campus. We request the administration to conduct a thorough probe.”

Read: Even As ABVP & Left Trade Barbs Over JNU Violence, Opposition Rushes To Blame Modi Govt

'They started throwing stones'

Subsequently, JNU ABVP unit secretary Manish Jangid also talked to the media. He accused the "leftists" of stone-pelting when the students tried to enter the Periyar hostel. Moreover, he claimed that the rooms belonging to ABVP members were specifically targeted.

Manish Jangid said, “For two months, students are being not allowed to enter classes. Exams were boycotted. The same masked students tried to destroy the servers. We gathered outside Periyar hostel. They started throwing stones. They tried to target rooms where ABVP members are staying. They broke the windows.”

Read: JNU Administration Condemns Violence On Campus, To File FIR Against Miscreants Soon

Violence in JNU

The JNU registrar officially confirmed that there was a law and order situation on the campus on January 5. Reportedly, masked miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. JNUSU president Aisha Ghosh was grievously injured as well. Earlier in the day, 34 injured people from JNU were discharged from the AIIMS.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Centre Over JNU Violence,alleges 'fascists In Control' Are Afraid