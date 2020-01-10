ABVP Carries Out A Peace March, Seek Police Security & Pray For Normalcy To Return In JNU

Right-wing student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday carried out a peace march against the January 5 violence in JNU. The also addressed a press conference where they spoke about Delhi Police's probe into the January 5 violence at the university campus.

Delhi: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hold protest in the campus against January 5 #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/QRsK9BbhIA — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

An ABVP spokesperson spoke about the purpose of the peace march and how JNUSU made students boycott classes and attacked ABVP members.

"The main purpose of the march was to protest against the violence on ABVP members and students, the boycott of classes. Normalcy should return so that students can appear for their exams and return to their classrooms. We appeal the Delhi Police to provide us with security and so that the ABVP members can stop living in fear," the ABVP spokesperson said.

While talking about the January 5 violence by masked attackers, a university spokesperson stated that the students and faculty are hoping for a proper investigation into the matter.

"This needs to be investigated. We expect there will be a comprehensive investigation of all acts of violence that started from the time when students' union decided to go on a strike in October 2019," he said.

ABVP Claims Vindication

Reacting to the press conference called by the Delhi Police where it identified the suspects of the JNU violence, Right-wing student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stated that the Delhi Police has asserted the same stand that the ABVP has been taking since the JNU violence erupted.

The ABVP in its statement reiterated Delhi Police's claim and accused JNUSU and its component organizations of deliberately destroying the server room to incapacitate the CCTV network in the campus. Adding further, ABVP stated, "After the shutdown of the server room, the Left goons proceeded to create a clash with students who were demanding resumption of registration for the winter semester. Fight for education has always been a facade, they never really adhered to it!"

