'ABVP Members Attacked Students With Rods & Flower Pots': JNUSU On Hostel Clash

The JNU Students' Union filed a complaint at Delhi's Vasant Kunj police station after a scuffle broke out between student groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday. The clash occurred between ABVP members and Left-backed students over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami. At least six people were injured in the violence, although students claim that 50-60 students suffered injuries.

"We met with Vasant Kunj ACP who assured us of action against them (ABVP), but no arrest has been made. They are only giving us assurances, no action is being taken. Even the JNU administration has not condemned the incident in a statement yet," said members of the JNU Student's Union.

They claimed that (ABVP) attacked the students with rods and flower pots during the clashes. "Despite intimating police of possible violence in the evening itself, there was no action. Even when violence broke out, we were threatened in front of police, but no action by them," the students union said.

Earlier, a former vice president of JNUSU claimed that 50-60 people are injured in the violence. "ABVP has gone on a rampage in JNU after other students resisted their attempt to ban non-veg food in the hostel mess. 50-60 people are injured," said Sarika a Ph.D. student.

FIR registered against unknown ABVP students

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in connection with Sunday’s clash at JNU.

Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from JNUSU, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students’ Federation, and the All India Students’ Association on Monday.

He added they accordingly registered the FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) 34 (common intention). “Further investigation is on to collect factual, scientific evidence and identify the culprits.”

Manoj C said students belonging to ABVP have also been intimated that they will be giving their complaints on Monday. “On receipt of the same, necessary appropriate legal action will be taken.”

