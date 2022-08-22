ABVP Workers Thrashed By Police On Rajasthan University Campus; Slam 'dictatorial' Govt

Ahead of a student union election, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers were lathi-charged at the Rajasthan University campus on Monday afternoon. Several students were injured during the incident. Amid the scuffle, a few police officers were also injured. The incident allegedly occurred when candidates went to file their nominations.

After being lathi-charged, the right-wing all-India student organisation accused the Ashok Gehlot government of 'dictatorship'. It asserted that the students of Rajasthan University have the right to choose their representative and participate in the enrollment process, and condemned the action by the police administration.

'This is inhuman and immoral': ABVP

"A very shameful day in the history of democracy of Rajasthan The manner in which the police administration brutally lathi-charged ABVP candidates on the behest of the Gehlot government on the Rajasthan University campus is inhuman and immoral. The students of Rajasthan University have the right to choose their representative and participate in the enrollment process, but the police administration ignored these things, is it a judicial act to assault ruthlessly?" the ABVP's Rajasthan unit tweeted.

"During the lathi charge, along with the students' union candidates and workers, many students have also suffered serious injuries, the result of which the student power of Rajasthan University will be displayed on the coming August 26 by defeating the organization of the government which suppressed students of Rajasthan," it added.

While speaking to Republic, one of the ABVP students lambasted the Gehlot-led state government and said, "Today's incident proves that the state government has no trust over democracy. ABVP workers are not scared of the Gehlot government."